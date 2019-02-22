|
Jeramie Hill
EAST PEORIA – Jeramie J. Hill, 43, of East Peoria, passed away at 5:57 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born Sept. 10, 1975 in Peoria to Dwight and Julie Bishop Hill. He married Amanda McGowen, she survives.
Also surviving are his parents; 4 daughters, Michelle Hill, Morgan Hill, Brianna Wilkerson, Estella Nadine Hill; 2 grandchildren, Emma and Grady Keisling; grandparents, Jerrel and Ola Hill Sr. of Dexter, Missouri; and father-in-law, Autto McGowan.
Jeramie enjoyed fishing and camping. His main love in life was his daughters.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Spring Bay Cemetery.
Jeramie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019