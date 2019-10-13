Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Jerdie Bullard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerdie Bullard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerdie E. Bullard


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerdie E. Bullard Obituary
Jerdie E. Bullard
EAST PEORIA - Jerdie E. Bullard of East Peoria died on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
He was born on January 2, 1943, in Johnsonville, IL. He moved to Peoria to work at Caterpillar Tractor Co., retiring in the late 1990s.
His wife, Doris, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his two children, Cheryl (Terry) Wade and Gene (Cheryl) Bullard; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jerdie was a loving father and grandfather who would do anything for his family.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerdie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now