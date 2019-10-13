|
|
Jerdie E. Bullard
EAST PEORIA - Jerdie E. Bullard of East Peoria died on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
He was born on January 2, 1943, in Johnsonville, IL. He moved to Peoria to work at Caterpillar Tractor Co., retiring in the late 1990s.
His wife, Doris, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his two children, Cheryl (Terry) Wade and Gene (Cheryl) Bullard; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jerdie was a loving father and grandfather who would do anything for his family.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019