NORTH PEKIN - Jeremiah Austin Westart, age 30, of Dixon, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home.
He was born in Dixon, June 29, 1989, the son of Patrick K. and Diana L. (Schielein) Westart.
Jeremiah was the heart of the Westart Family and local community. From the beginning of this life, he brought light and made an impact on all of those around him. His life was full of people and unique and amazing experiences despite his physical and visual limitations, including caving, canoeing, zip lining, attending sporting events, plays and concerts and receiving his sacraments at St. Patrick's church. His smile was contagious and greeted everyone with his laugh. Both in life and death, he was and continues to be our Angel.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert Westart and Donald Schielein.
Survivors include his father, Patrick of North Pekin; his mother, Diana of Dixon; his siblings, Hayley Westart of Marseilles, Evan Westart of Goodyear, AZ, and Shelby Westart of Chicago; his grandmothers, Rosene Schielein of Chillicothe and Carole Westart of West Peoria; his brother-in-law, Kyle Clayton of Seneca; his nephew, Lincoln Clayton of Marseilles; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, with the Rev. Keith Romke, Pastor, officiating. Cremation will follow with burial of cremains at a later date in LaSalle Cemetery in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Holloway Center at St. Patrick's Church, with the Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m.
Memorials have been established to Kreider Services, Inc. and Camp Courageous in Iowa.
Funeral arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019