1/1
Jeremy A. Babington
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy A. Babington
CHILLICOTHE - Jeremy Allen Brown, age 31, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Peoria.
Jeremy was born on May 15, 1989, in Peoria, IL, to Gerry D. Brown and Jona E. Babington. He graduated from IVC High School and attended Illinois Central College. Jeremy was a truck driver for Lynch Aluminum Manufacturing Company in Peoria.
Surviving are his mother, Jona Babington of Chillicothe; his father, Gerry (Patti) Brown of Pekin; his twin sister, Jamie L. Brown of Morton; his step-brother, Robb (Leah) Spear; his aunt, Julie (Mike) Spears of Peoria; his uncles, Bob Brown, Chip (Kay) Brown, Charlie (Teresa) Brown and Ed Brown; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and a long list of many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; two uncles, John Babington and Garry Brown; and one aunt, Judy Freeman.
Jeremy's motto was, "Live Free Ride Hard." His love of motorcycles was shown in his advocacy for Bikers for TaTas. He was also a member of the A.B.A.T.E. and the Valley Lakes Country Club and enjoyed playing softball with his best friends. His big bearded smile and laugh were contagious and had a way of lighting up the room. He had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He was admired and respected and was the epitome of who and what a man should be. Jeremy was a beacon of love, loyalty and positivity for his family, friends and even strangers. He was always the life of the party and left a legacy that will be greatly missed and matched by none.
Cremation rites will be accorded and Jeremy's "Last Ride" will be organized and held at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to Bikers for TaTas. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved