|
|
Jeremy Brock Schermann
PEORIA - Jeremy Brock Schermann, 36, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 5:45 p.m. at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Type 1 diabetes.
Jeremy was born Sep. 20, 1983 in Peoria. He was a graduate of Richwoods High School, class of 2002. He was a member of the Richwoods bowling team and played junior varsity football. He was an excellent bowler. He attended Illinois Central College and Midstate College. He was formerly employed by HGS, Wal-Mart, and MediaCom. He was a huge fan of the Peoria Rivermen, St. Louis Blues, and Star Wars.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, David (Rebecca) Schermann of Peoria, one daughter, Elysia Schermann, who was the light of his life; one sister, April Schermann of Normal, IL, one brother, Dr. Carey (Alice) Roybal-Benson of Las Vegas, NV, two nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family extends a special thank you to the many doctors, nurses and staff at OSF who treated Jeremy during his illness and to the staff at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria where he stayed the last two years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
You may view Jeremy's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020