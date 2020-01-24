Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Schermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Brock Schermann


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy Brock Schermann Obituary
Jeremy Brock Schermann
PEORIA - Jeremy Brock Schermann, 36, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 5:45 p.m. at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Type 1 diabetes.
Jeremy was born Sep. 20, 1983 in Peoria. He was a graduate of Richwoods High School, class of 2002. He was a member of the Richwoods bowling team and played junior varsity football. He was an excellent bowler. He attended Illinois Central College and Midstate College. He was formerly employed by HGS, Wal-Mart, and MediaCom. He was a huge fan of the Peoria Rivermen, St. Louis Blues, and Star Wars.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, David (Rebecca) Schermann of Peoria, one daughter, Elysia Schermann, who was the light of his life; one sister, April Schermann of Normal, IL, one brother, Dr. Carey (Alice) Roybal-Benson of Las Vegas, NV, two nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family extends a special thank you to the many doctors, nurses and staff at OSF who treated Jeremy during his illness and to the staff at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria where he stayed the last two years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
You may view Jeremy's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -