Jeremy K. McCartney


1978 - 2019
Jeremy K. McCartney Obituary
Jeremy K. McCartney
MACKINAW - Jeremy K. McCartney, 40, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Jeremy was born Dec. 27, 1978 in Branson, MO, to Barbara J. Plumley. She preceded him in death.
Jeremy is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his friends, Shorty (JoAnn Smith) Cassidy and Timmy Powell all of Mackinaw.
Jeremy was a local handyman in Mackinaw. Roofing, yard work, any odd job that needed to be done, Jeremy would be there. Jeremy was able to help four individuals by being choosing to be an organ donor.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A time of remembrance will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 25 to July 27, 2019
