Jeremy Richard Albright
PEORIA -Jeremy Richard Albright, age 31, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Peoria.
He was born to Robert Lee and Rebecca Sue (McWilliams) Albright Jr. on January 19, 1989, in Peoria.
Jeremy is survived by his parents, Bob and Becky Albright of East Peoria; daughter, Callie Rebecca Albright; brothers, Robert Lee (Lesley) Albright III and Jason Lee Albright; paternal grandparents, Dick and Sharon Chamerlain of East Peoria and Barb Albright of East Peoria; maternal grandparents, Steve and Judy McWilliams of Washington; uncles, Tyler (Lori) Albright of Pekin and Scott McWilliams of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; nephew, Eli Albright; niece, Ava Albright; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Robert Lee Albright Sr.
Jeremy graduated from Metamora High School in 2007 and attended Illinois Central College, where he earned an associate degree in 2010. Jeremy worked as a diesel mechanic at Caterpillar for five years and most recently worked at Matcor in Morton as a welder.
Jeremy was a Boy Scout and loved hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed listening to country music and being with his friends and family. Jeremy truly loved his daughter Callie, and she always brought a twinkle to his eye. He was loved and will be missed by so many.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to his parents to be placed in an education fund for his daughter.
Online condolences may be left www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
