Jeri DuBois
WASHINGTON - Jeri DuBois, 64, of Washington passed away at 10:37 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on October 23, 1955, in Portsmouth, VA, to Robert and Joyce Rumler Simmons. She married Mark DuBois in Washington on May 24, 1975. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Ben (Lindsay) DuBois of Washington; three grandchildren, Keenan, Gavin and Owen; one brother, Robert Simmons Jr., formerly of Washington; and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Mike and Mark Simmons.
Jeri worked at the Illinois Neurological Institute at OSF St. Francis Medical Center before retiring at the end of 2014.
She won first place in an open international ceramics competition in August of 2000. She enjoyed making and painting ceramics in many different styles. She won second place in a singing competition at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in 2018. She has been singing for a number of years, including several years with the Belles of Harmony and 9 to 5 singing group. She loved singing with her karaoke group.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jeri to the Jeri DuBois Scholarship Fund, c/o Peoria Academy of Science, P.O. Box 3412, Peoria, IL 61612.
Private services will be held with interment at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jeri's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020