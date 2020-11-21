Jerlene Lindsay
PEORIA - Mother Jerlene Lindsay, 88, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October, 28, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family.
She was born on November 22, 1931, to the late Charlie and Sarah (Bridges) Jamison in Magnolia, AR. She married the love of her life, John Willie Lindsay Sr., on February 25, 1950. She dedicated 28 years as a Computer Assembler for Caterpillar, Inc. at the Mossville location.
From the Lindsays' blessed union, they had 11 beautiful children: 4 daughters, JoAnn Lindsay-Young (Walter), Charlene Pickett (Moses), Janet Smith and Jeri Lindsay-Turner (deceased); and 7 sons, Charles Lindsay (Diane), James Lindsay, John Lindsay Jr. (Olivia), Clifford Lindsay (Robin), Gregory Lindsay, Curtis Lindsay (Tara) and Calvin Lindsay (Conswaylo). Their beautiful legacy includes 34 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her children, she had two special God-daughters, Mary Ella Pickett and Patricia Herrod; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., at Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ. District Elder Henry Bolden II will officiate. Mother Lindsay will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, next to her beloved husband, John.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. The full obituary may be viewed at simonsmortuary.com
.