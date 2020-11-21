1/1
Jerlene Lindsay
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerlene Lindsay
PEORIA - Mother Jerlene Lindsay, 88, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October, 28, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family.
She was born on November 22, 1931, to the late Charlie and Sarah (Bridges) Jamison in Magnolia, AR. She married the love of her life, John Willie Lindsay Sr., on February 25, 1950. She dedicated 28 years as a Computer Assembler for Caterpillar, Inc. at the Mossville location.
From the Lindsays' blessed union, they had 11 beautiful children: 4 daughters, JoAnn Lindsay-Young (Walter), Charlene Pickett (Moses), Janet Smith and Jeri Lindsay-Turner (deceased); and 7 sons, Charles Lindsay (Diane), James Lindsay, John Lindsay Jr. (Olivia), Clifford Lindsay (Robin), Gregory Lindsay, Curtis Lindsay (Tara) and Calvin Lindsay (Conswaylo). Their beautiful legacy includes 34 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her children, she had two special God-daughters, Mary Ella Pickett and Patricia Herrod; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., at Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ. District Elder Henry Bolden II will officiate. Mother Lindsay will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, next to her beloved husband, John.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. The full obituary may be viewed at simonsmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simons Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved