Jerome A. "Jerry" Kollar
1966 - 2020
WEST PEORIA - Jerome A. "Jerry" Kollar, 53, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence in West Peoria.
Jerry was born on August 31, 1966, in Streator, IL, a son of Albert J. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Baumann) Kollar. His father preceded him in death. His mother, Betty, survives of Peoria, along with one son, Peter Tangel of Peoria Heights; one brother, Todd (Andrea) Kollar of Peoria; and three sisters, Ann Kollar of Cape Coral, FL, Cindy (Buddy Glass) Kollar of Tallahassee, FL, and Sharree Tate of Vero Beach, FL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry graduated from Illinois State University in 1988, then went on to Marshall University, earning an MBA in Marketing. He was an avid runner, running in the Chicago and Boston Marathons. In 2019, he eclipsed the 100,000 mile mark in his running career. Jerry was also an avid bicycler and a member of the Illinois Valley Striders.
Jerry had a long-time career at Getz Fire Equipment in marketing and sales. One of his proudest moments was catching a baseball at a Chicago Cubs game, holding a beer in one hand and son, Peter, in the other.
A memorial Mass will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a visitation starting at 5:30 p.m. until the time of Mass. The Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial of cremains will be a later date at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heller Center for kids with cancer.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
JUL
24
Memorial Mass
07:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, Peter. Sending you strength and grace through this difficult time. My deepest condolences to Jerry’s family and friends as well. Blessings.
Ellen Dimler
Friend
