Jerome D. "Roni" Du'Bose
PEORIA - Jerome D. "Roni" Du'Bose, 35, Of Peoria, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist. He was born July 10, 1984 in Peoria, IL to Jerry Du'Bose Sr. and Bobbie Harris. He is preceded in death by his father.
Jerome had a passion for music and the arts: he loved cars and wrestling. His dream was to become a professional wrestler. He was a very hardworking man, with values and morals making family always a priority..
In addition to his mother Jerome is also survived by two children, Jah'Maariyel Sherman-Du'Bose and Ian Du'Bose of Peoria three bothers:, Xavier Harris of Peoria, Jerry Du'bose JR., Jordan Harris ; four sisters Sherice Du'bose of St. Louis, Tonia Harris of Peoria, Cecelie Du'Bose, Ranesha (NeNe) Harris. His very special friend Hattie Williams.
He was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Home going services will be held Saturday. December 21, 2019 at New Testament Church at 11:00 a.m. with visitation commencing one hour prior 10:00 a.m. Pastor Sam Russell will officiate.
Jerome will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at Landmark Recreational Center immediately following burial.
Online Condolences and acknowledgements can made at twparkschapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019