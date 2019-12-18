|
|
Jerome D. "Roni" DuBose
PEORIA — Jerome D. "Roni" DuBose, 35, of Peoria passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist. He was born July 10, 1984, in Peoria, Ill., to Jerry DuBose and Bobbie Harris. He is preceded in death by his father.
Jerome had a passion for music and the arts: he loved cars and wrestling. His dream was to become a professional wrestler. He was a very hardworking man, with values and morals making family always a priority.
In addition to his mother Jerome is also survived by two children, Jah'Maariyel Sherman-DuBose and Ian DuBose of Peoria, three brothers, Xavier Harris of Peoria, Jerry DuBose, Jordan Harris; four sisters, Sheree' DuBose of Florissant, Mo., Tonia Harris of Peoria, Cecelie DuBose, Ranesha (NeNe) Harris. His very special friend Hattie Williams.
He was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Home going services will be held Saturday. December 21, 2019, at New Testament Church at 11 a.m. with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. Pastor Sam Russell will officiate.
Jerome will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at Landmark Recreational Center immediately following burial.
Online condolences and acknowledgements can made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019