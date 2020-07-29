Jerome Gerald Mitchell WilsonLACON - Jerome Gerald Mitchell Wilson, 85, of Lacon passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020, at his home.Jerry was born on November 5, 1934, in Lacon to Mitchell and Mildred (Wenz) Wilson. He married Mary M. Green on December 18, 1954, in Peoria.Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Mary of Lacon; his children, Chris (Ken Baum) Schlosser of Lacon, Erin (David) Olson of Lacon, Teri (Tim) Allen of Lacon and Troy (Kelly) Wilson of Eureka; grandchildren, Steven Schlosser, Nicole (Keith) Miller, Amy (Matt) Junker, Ashley (Jeremy) VanFossen, Mitchell (Ashley) Allen, Cory (Jamie) Allen, Nicholas Wilson and Jon Wilson; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Jerome Wilson.Jerry was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the AMVETS. He had a long career as an Operating Engineer with the Union Local 649, retiring in 1998.Jerry was a member of Peoria Skeet and Trap in East Peoria. He was an avid decoy and duck call carver for many years. Jerry was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He raised a family he was very proud of and who loved him dearly!A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, with military rites.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LS52.