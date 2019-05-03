Jerome Joseph "Jerry" Klise

PEORIA - Jerome Joseph "Jerry" Klise, age 89, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home.

Jerry was the youngest child, born on September 5, 1929 in Des Moines, IA, to David and Mary "Mimi" (Shaw) Klise. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Schaber Klise. She survives. Jerry attended St. Mark's Catholic Grade School and Spalding Institute, both in Peoria, and St. Ambrose College before transferring to and graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a BA in Journalism.

Jerry proudly served as the communications officer on the submarine SS Balao and continued in the Naval Reserve for a number of years. He was employed by Caterpillar Inc. for 35 years, concluding his career as the division manager of the truck engine sales division. Jerry traveled to many distant places with work and loved to share his tales of travels.

He and Patty were married for 65 years. Together they raised their children, became private pilots, and traveled the world. They were best friends, sharing their love of tennis, running, and partnering as pilot and co-pilot. Jerry was a lifetime member of Bradley Flying Association where he served in various leadership capacities.

Jerry was a devout Catholic whose faith carried him through his Parkinson's Disease. He had a remarkable sense of humor and wit that led to many close friendships.

Survivors include his wife Patty of Peoria; seven children: Terrence "TJ" (Betty) of Dawsonville, GA, Kathleen (Steve) Moletti of Peoria, Timothy (Karen) of Peoria, Susan (Norman) Schutzkus of Elgin, IL, John (Patty) of Satellite Beach, FL, Jennifer of Des Moines, IA and Patrick of Melbourne, FL; 13 grandchildren: Thomas (Robin) Klise, Kimberly Rippel, Elizabeth (Brandon) Rutz, Carrie (Jeremy) Jobe, Kevin (Abigail) Moletti, Kristin (Alexander Chance) Klise, Katrina, Alexander and Hannah Schutzkus, Carl (Joanna) Slater, Gina (German) Hoyos, Jill Klise and Dalton Miller; as well as the loving great-grandfather to 21 great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, 3 siblings; Margaret Slevin, Thomas Klise and Patrice Lyon, and one granddaughter Misty Slater.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 06, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 07, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with an additional visitation being held one hour prior to mass. Father Alexander Millar and Father James Pankiewicz will officiate, and burial with full military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

The family would like to recognize and thank Jerry's caregivers Darrell, Tarrance, Chase, Ben, Megan and his longtime physician Dr. Thomas Kouri and staff.

Memorials in Jerry's memory may be made to the Bradley Flying Association to provide for aspiring pilots.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019