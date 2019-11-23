|
Jerrodean Ashby
PEORIA - Jerrodean Martin Ashby, formerly of Peoria, quietly transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Superior Health and Rehab in Conway, Arkansas.
Jerrodean was born in Macon, Georgia, on September 4, 1943, to the late Morris Carl Davis Sr. and Mary Joe Davis. An avid golfer, bridge player and traveler, she taught in the Decatur Public School District for over twenty years and retired from MacArthur High School in 1994. She remained in the education field, where she was the supervisor of student teachers at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Jerrodean also served as a board member on the Decatur Sanitation Board and the Decatur Public Library Board.
Surviving are her son, Carlton (Stephanie) Martin of Sahuarita, AZ; a daughter, Phoebe Martin Bohanon of Conway, AR; a sister, Sylvia Davis (Bernard) Thompson of Annandale, VA; a brother, Morris Carl Davis Jr. of Springfield, IL; three grandchildren, Bryce Bohanon, Emerie Bohanon and Justin Martin; a step-son, Chris (Melissa) Ashby; step-daughters, Toni Ashby of Indianapolis, IN, and Tanya Murray of Elkridge, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Zyronious Davis.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Services and Chapel, Inc., 566 North Water Street, Decatur, IL 62523. The funeral service will start at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 606 South Church Street, Decatur, IL.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the "General Scholarship Fund" at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, MS, in memory of "Jerrodean Davis Martin Ashby." The website is https://www.tougaloo.edu. Alternatively, donations to the college may be mailed to Tougaloo College, 500 West County Line Road, Tougaloo, MS 39174.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019