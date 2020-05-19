|
Jerry A. Rynearson
GLASFORD - Jerry A. Rynearson, 45, of Glasford passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home in Glasford.
He was born on September 22, 1974, in Peoria, IL, to Dean and Joann (Dunn) Rynearson. He was preceded in death by his father.
Surviving are his mother, Joann Rynearson of Kerrville, TX; his fiancé, Michele Sizek of Glasford; two siblings, Dean (Christy) Rynearson of Kerrville, TX, and Cathy (Chris) Keith of Mapleton. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Tyrone McCullough, Tracy Garcia, David Rynearson, Sean Duffield and Courtney Schneider; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jerry worked in the Steel Mill at Keystone Steel and Wire, now Liberty Steel. He was a member of the Independent Steel Workers Alliance and enjoyed watching Drag Racing, going to Street Rod car shows and pheasant hunting.
Cremation will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020