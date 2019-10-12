|
|
Jerry Bedwell
WASHINGTON - Jerry Bedwell, age 76, of Washington passed away peacefully at 10:39 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born August 29, 1943 in Hopkinsville, KY, he was a son to Robert and Elizabeth (Coleman) Bedwell. Jerry honorably served in the United States Marines, where he met the love of his life, Linda Anne Malmin. On September 26, 1964, he married Linda at Camp Pendelton, CA, and together they cherished 55 years together. Jerry was a graduate of Bradley University and worked as a Plant Engineer for Peoria Sanitation until his retirement. He enjoyed playing guitar, listening to country music and writing music. Jerry was an avid Chicago sports team fan and loved playing softball. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who cherished time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren. Jerry was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include two daughters, Dawna (Rob) Mateski of Round Lake Beach, IL, and Leah (Kent) Bedwell-Londrie of Washington; four grandsons, JC Bedwell, Nick, Matt and Luke Mateski; two step-grandchildren, Jessica Londrie and Cody (Tony) Boyd; and one step-great-grandson, Leland Hornbach.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and one brother, Rick Bedwell.
Cremation rites have been accorded, per Jerry's wishes.
Memorials in Jerry's memory may be made to Tazewell Animal Protection Services (T.A.P.S.).
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019