Jerry C. Smith
PEORIA - Jerry C. "Jug" Smith, 90, of Peoria peacefully passed away at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, in his home.
Jug was born on May 26, 1929, in Peoria, the son of Leland B. and Goldie M. (Gauss) Smith. He married Lois T. Cox on June 8, 1957, celebrating 62 years of marriage this year. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Kelly (Romain) Rodriguez of Summit, NJ, Tim Smith of Grass Valley, CA, Todd (Brenda) Smith of East Peoria, IL, Kitty (Stephen) Yanko of East Peoria, IL, and Terry (Julie) Smith of Morgan Hill, CA; 15 grandchildren, Tom, Isabell, Euardo, Antonio, Kerynn, Ashleigh (Nate), Jonathon, Alexis, Madeleine, Leah, Lindsey, Reece, Tommy, Gabrielle and Grace; and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Noah and Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant sister; and one grandson, Alejandro.
Jug worked as a skilled bricklayer for many years and his perfectionism carried over from his work into his everyday tasks and he would "Jerry-rig" everything when it needed fixed. He was an avid golfer, loved watching sports and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was always generously volunteering his time at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, as grade school basketball coach and at Spalding Institute and Academy of our Lady. He loved coaching his sons in little league baseball for McBride and Shoff team in Peoria Heights. Jug was very social and was well-known by many, as he made friends everywhere he went. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much and he enjoyed spending his days with his little dogs, Cally and Bella.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. Father Paul Stark, SJ, will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. All are invited to attend a celebration of Jug's life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Weaver Ridge Golf Club, 5100 N. Weaver Ridge, Peoria, IL 61615.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Peoria Humane Society.
Condolences may be left for Jug's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019