Jerry Campbell
EUREKA - Jerry Campbell, 69, of Eureka, formerly of East Peoria, died at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jerry was born on February 10, 1950, in Wattensaw, AR, to the late Charles L. and Melba J. Wilson Campbell. He married Mary Crum on March 23, 1969, in East Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are 2 sons, Jerry L. Campbell Jr. of Rapid City, IA, and Jeff (Jeanie) Campbell of Eureka; grandchildren, Taylor and Lucas; and brother, Chuck (Jill) Campbell of Normal.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gladys Peters-Wehle.
Jerry graduated from East Peoria Community High School in 1969 and went on to work at Caterpillar for 31 years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking. After retiring, they moved to Arkansas, where he loved tending to his horses.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, IL. Additional visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, AR. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Hickory Plains Cemetery in Hickory Plains, AR.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Jerry's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be made to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019