Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
Jerry Duckworth


1951 - 2020
Jerry Duckworth Obituary
Jerry Duckworth
WASHINGTON – Jerry D. Duckworth, 69, of Washington, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:01 AM at his home.
Jerry was born on March 14, 1951, in Thompsonville, IL, to Jeraldine and Elsie Gunter Duckworth. He was a 1970 graduate of Morton High School. Jerry married Christine Jero on June 2, 1973, in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, his mother of Washington and his father of Pekin, two sons Jerry Duckworth II of Washington and Rusty (Jennifer) Duckworth of Bartonville; siblings, Mary Ann (Marty) DeVault of Erie, IL, Alice (Bill) Siebenthal of Bartonville; and seven grandchildren.
Jerry worked as a machine operator and repairman. He was gifted with the ability to replace broken or damaged parts, diagnose a problem, and restore a machine to working order. Though he kept to himself, he was the first to volunteer if a friend needed help. He was an avid vintage car enthusiast, particularly of Model A Fords. He was very proud of his much-admired handlebar mustache.
A graveside service for the family is to be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. His son Rusty, a pastor, will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Illinois Cancer Care or OSF Hospice Care. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Illinois Cancer Care and OSF Hospice for their dedication. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements and condolences can be sent to the family using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020
