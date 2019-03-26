|
|
Jerry Eakle
PEORIA - Jerry L. Eakle, 81, of Peoria passed away at 11:56 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on March 28, 1937, in Peoria, the son of Clayton and Leah Eakle. He married Gloria Deckard. He later married Wilma Walters, who preceded him in death on October 22, 2017.
Jerry is survived by one son, Robert Eakle of East Peoria; two step-sons, Duane (Kimberly) Ullom of Pekin and Tim (Lisa) Ullom of Peoria; nine grandchildren, including Justin (Christina) Ullom of Peoria; and one great-grandchild.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
Jerry worked at Caterpillar, Inc. until his retirement.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Remmert Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
To view Jerry's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019