Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
For more information about
Jerry Eakle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Eakle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Eakle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Eakle Obituary
Jerry Eakle
PEORIA - Jerry L. Eakle, 81, of Peoria passed away at 11:56 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on March 28, 1937, in Peoria, the son of Clayton and Leah Eakle. He married Gloria Deckard. He later married Wilma Walters, who preceded him in death on October 22, 2017.
Jerry is survived by one son, Robert Eakle of East Peoria; two step-sons, Duane (Kimberly) Ullom of Pekin and Tim (Lisa) Ullom of Peoria; nine grandchildren, including Justin (Christina) Ullom of Peoria; and one great-grandchild.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
Jerry worked at Caterpillar, Inc. until his retirement.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Remmert Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
To view Jerry's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now