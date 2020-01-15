|
Jerry Egbert Anderson
MAQUON - Jerry Egbert Anderson, 72, of Maquon, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Peoria, IL.
He was born on April 24, 1947, in Canton to the late Carol Stairwalt Anderson and Crawford Egbert Anderson. He joins his parents and has 7 surviving siblings, Guy Anderson, Ted Anderson, Lee Anderson, Bob Anderson, Johnny Anderson, Kenny Anderson and Carol Anderson.
Jerry attended Farmington Central High School and graduated in the class of 1965. Jerry was active duty in the Vietnam War and pursued a career at Caterpillar.
Jerry raised three children, Jeremy, Joshua and Jonna, with their late mother, Jane Anderson. He enjoyed spending time with family and had many friends in the Farmington community. He appreciated leisure time on the Anderson farm, raising animals and restoring tractors. Everyone will miss Jerry's sarcastic humor, nostalgic stories and charismatic charm.
He was dedicated to his four grandchildren, Dash, Guner, Jonelle and Ciylea.
A celebration of life will be held at the Yates City Community Center on January 19, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Donations can be made at the celebration to the family for memorial costs.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020