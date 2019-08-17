|
|
Jerry Fahn Gilliam
CHILLICOTHE - Jerry Fahn Gilliam, 54, of Chillicothe, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on January 22, 1965, in East St. Louis, IL, to Jerry Dee and Lois Darlene (McClain) Gilliam.
Jerry Fahn is survived by his significant other, Michelle Griffith of Chillicothe, IL; children, Ashley (wife, Jessica) Gilliam, Jerry Lee Gilliam, Courtney Hughes, Brady Hughes, James Gilliam, Alex Hughes, Cameron Wilkin and Levi Gilliam; two granddaughters, Ariyana and Cecilia "CeCe"; and siblings, Cindy (husband, John) Crisel, Ricky L. Gilliam, Angie D. Caver and Jeff L. Gilliam.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Dee Gilliam; and one brother, Sean A. Gilliam.
Jerry Fahn worked as an electrical engineer for Advanced Technology Services, Inc. in Mossville, IL. He loved to be outside, camping or going on float trips. He was always working and tinkering on different things. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He never knew a stranger. Jerry Fahn will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) in Zion, IL.
Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com.
A visitation for Jerry Fahn will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL. A service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Ron Habermehl will officiate. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019