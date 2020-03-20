Home

Jerry Gillam


1938 - 2020
Jerry Gillam Obituary
Jerry Gillam
PEORIA - Jerry Gillam beloved husband of Jacqueline, father of Chad and Thea, grandfather to Maren, brother of Judy Shute, uncle to Linda and Gary, son of Helen and Bill Gillam, and Pie passed away gently Thursday March 12, 2020 at the age of 81 in Peoria, IL.
Jerry was best known as the owner of Her Majesty's English Tea Room at Fairchild's where he loved to take care of his guests. His business has been recognized with many prestigious awards.
He was a principal actor in the Grand Hotel's (Mackinac Island) Murder Mystery Troupe where he was best known as the butler. He enjoyed life to its fullest and found much joy working in his garden and helping his wife write many novels. He attended St. Jude Catholic Church in Dunlap, IL.
Jerry was born November 1, 1938 in Fairview Park, OH. The son of William and Helen Jones Gillam. He was an honorably discharged U.S. Army Veteran. He had a long career with The Higbee Company in Cleveland OH.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be formal funeral service, but a celebration of life will be scheduled at some future date. The family requests no flowers. Her Majesty's English Tea Room at Fairchild's will remain open. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
