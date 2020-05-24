|
|
Jerry Jackson
PEKIN - Jerry Don Jackson, 73, of Pekin passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1946, in Piggot, Ark., to Florene S. Caudle and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Lloyd Marshall. He married Amy Lynn Norton on June 18, 1983, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Joel (Dawn) Jackson of Morton; one daughter, Brooke Jackson of Pekin; two grandsons, Tristan Jackson of Pekin and Hayden Jackson of Morton; and one sister, Deronda (Charles) Wood of Paragould, Ark. He also leaves a brother-in-law, Dan (Lisa) Norton of Effingham; a sister-in-law, Gretchen Norton of Pekin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joann Bryant; and a brother-in-law, Mike Norton.
Jerry moved to Pekin in 1965 and last worked in sales at CDS for three years, retiring in 1985.
He was involved with adult softball for more than 47 years and served on two National Boards. He was the first Director elected to the Hall of Fame of both the Independent Sports Association in 2013 and Senior Softball USA in 2014. He was an avid bowler and a member of several pool leagues. Jerry was blessed to have friends in every state because of his involvement in sports. Lastly, he was a longtime high school sports official, officiating basketball and baseball up until 1985.
Jerry loved spending time with family and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports.
A celebration of life gathering will be held when large gatherings are again possible. Cremation has been accorded. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or the Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 N. Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2020