Jerry King
EAST PEORIA - Jerry King, 59, of East Peoria passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Jerry was born on February 18, 1961, in Peoria to Fred and Lois (Blye) King. He married the love of his life, Dana Craddick, on March 24, 1984, in East Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Dana King of East Peoria; three daughters, Cody King of San Antonio, Texas, Courtney King of East Peoria and Elizabeth King of Edwardsville, Ill.; his mother, Lois King of East Peoria; two brothers, Bob (Deb Roe) King of Morton and Dennis (Teresa) King of East Peoria; and one sister, Karen King.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Jerry treasured and loved his family and had a great sense of humor that brought smiles to all. His strength and compassion made him well-loved by everyone that knew him, and in more ways than one, he was Superman. Jerry had a selfless attitude and genuine care for others around him.
He was strong in his faith and attended Northwoods Church in Peoria.
Jerry inspired his three daughters to never give up and to love fiercely – a part of his legacy that will live on for many years to come.
Jerry coached girls softball in East Peoria summer league for many years. He was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan and he loved spending time fishing, hunting and mushroom hunting.
Jerry loved to cook, especially barbeque ribs, and hosted an annual Rib Fest for many years.
Jerry was a life-time drummer and loved music, playing with his friends and band any chance he could.
Jerry retired as a carpenter from the City of Peoria. He was a member of Carpenters Local Union 237 in East Peoria for more than 20 years. He owned and operated G&K Drywall in Clearwater, Fla., and later, Diverse Interior Systems in Peoria, in his career as a carpenter.
Due to public health concerns, there will be no formal visitation hours. A private family service will be held with a burial at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners' Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020