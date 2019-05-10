|
|
Jerry Kirby
MORTON – Jerry G. Kirby, 79, of Morton, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor of Morton.
He was born March 11, 1940, in Macomb, Ill., to Elmo and Viola (Plassman) Kirby. He married Gloria Wenninger on July 10, 1970, in Morton. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Kelly (Mike) Strzelecki of Baltimore, Md.; two grandchildren, Zi Li and Graham Strzelecki of Baltimore, Md.; two sisters, Judy (Dave) Diemer of Groveland and Jolene (Joe) Frazier of Crystal Lake, Ill.; two cousins, Saundra Olson of Helena, Mont. and Gary (Ellen) Steeves of Gillette, Wyo.; one sister-in-law, Betsy Mitchell of Morton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kerrie and both of his parents.
Jerry graduated from Morton High School in 1958 and then attended Western Illinois University. He and Gloria lived locally in Morton for many years before spending more than a decade in Montana, where Jerry enjoyed backpacking, hiking, hunting, and golfing. While in Montana, he worked in sales, was a member of the Jaycees and was also a Director of the Chamber of Commerce for four years in Livingston, Montana. Jerry and Gloria then moved back to Morton to be close to family. He was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Bears fan and was active in sports most of his life.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12 noon at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.
Memorials may be made to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS), 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
The family would like to thank the staff at Restmor and OSF Hospice for their wonderful care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019