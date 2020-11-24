Jerry L. Riekena
MAPLETON - Jerry L. Riekena, 80, of rural Mapleton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, Illinois.
He was born on November 3, 1940, in Peoria, Illinois, to Harvey and Florence (Hammerich) Riekena. He married Karen Donahue, and later married Marilyn (Schneblin) Walters on July 27, 2002, in Groveland, Illinois. She survives.
He is also survived by two children, Jerie Lynn (Russ) Chambers and Danny (Linda Melton) Riekena, both of Mapleton, Illinois; two step-children, John (Lori) Walters of Morton, Illinois, and Karen (Rick) Smolczyk of Mapleton, Illlinois; eight step-grandchildren, Tyler, Nate, Chase, Madison, Haley, Jared, Seth and Chloe.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry enjoyed fishing, building bird houses and crosses, playing pool, drag racing and being in the outdoors. He was a member of the Mt. Hawley Community Church in Peoria.
Due to the Covid restrictions, graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Smithville Cemetery. The Rev. Stan Morris and the Rev. Darnell Sparks will officiate.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hawley Community Church in Peoria, Illinois (www.mhcchurch.org
). You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
.