1/1
Jerry L. Riekena
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry L. Riekena
MAPLETON - Jerry L. Riekena, 80, of rural Mapleton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, Illinois.
He was born on November 3, 1940, in Peoria, Illinois, to Harvey and Florence (Hammerich) Riekena. He married Karen Donahue, and later married Marilyn (Schneblin) Walters on July 27, 2002, in Groveland, Illinois. She survives.
He is also survived by two children, Jerie Lynn (Russ) Chambers and Danny (Linda Melton) Riekena, both of Mapleton, Illinois; two step-children, John (Lori) Walters of Morton, Illinois, and Karen (Rick) Smolczyk of Mapleton, Illlinois; eight step-grandchildren, Tyler, Nate, Chase, Madison, Haley, Jared, Seth and Chloe.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry enjoyed fishing, building bird houses and crosses, playing pool, drag racing and being in the outdoors. He was a member of the Mt. Hawley Community Church in Peoria.
Due to the Covid restrictions, graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Smithville Cemetery. The Rev. Stan Morris and the Rev. Darnell Sparks will officiate.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hawley Community Church in Peoria, Illinois (www.mhcchurch.org). You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Smithville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved