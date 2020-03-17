|
Jerry L. Savill
PEORIA - Jerry L. Savill, 79, of Peoria passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL, where a visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Art Georges will officiate. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton, IL.
Memorials can be made to OSF Hospice.
To view Jerry's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020