Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
(309) 647-1260
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Savill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry L. Savill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry L. Savill Obituary
Jerry L. Savill
PEORIA - Jerry L. Savill, 79, of Peoria passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL, where a visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Art Georges will officiate. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton, IL.
Memorials can be made to OSF Hospice.
To view Jerry's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -