Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
Jerry L. Sturgeon


1944 - 2019
Jerry L. Sturgeon Obituary
Jerry L. Sturgeon
WASHINGTON - Jerry L. Sturgeon, 74, of Washington died at 8:53 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on August 10, 1944, in Pekin to James and Mildred (Schyler) Sturgeon. He married Doris Roe on February 14, 1966. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2003.
He is survived by 2 brothers, James (Mary) Sturgeon of East Peoria and Terry Sturgeon of Bartonville; and 1 sister, Laura (Tim) Baginski of Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Bobby and Larry.
Jerry worked as an inspector at Caterpillar Tractor Company for 30 years. He loved playing Texas Hold-Em, car shows and his '23 Roadster. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, with a visitation an hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S.
Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2019
