Jerry Laster-Gore
PEORIA - Ms. Jerry Laster-Gore, 75, of Peoria, IL, transitioned to her heavenly home at 2:20 am. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by her family.
Jerry was born on May 20, 1945, in Hollandale, MS, to the union of Rev. Isaac and Cora (Edwards) Laster, who have both preceded her in death.
A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sovereign Grace M.B. Church, with a visitation one hour prior at 9 a.m. Pastor Alvin Riley Sr. will bring words of comfort. Jerry will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on Simons Mortuary's Website or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Simons-Mortuary-232095303487150
, promptly at time of the service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and attendance limits will be observed.