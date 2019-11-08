|
Jerry Moreland
MORTON – Jerry M. Moreland, 72, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Jerry was born on December 26, 1946, in Peoria, the son of Richard and Ethel (Whitaker) Moreland. He married Jeri Miller in McLean, Ill., on January 31, 1969. She survives. Also surviving are son, Jeff Moreland of East Peoria, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Jerry was a US Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He worked for Central Illinois Light Co., retiring in 1999. Jerry served on the Morton Fire Department for 15 years, acting as chief for eight of those years.
He loved traveling, having visited six of the seven continents. In particular, he enjoyed his vacation home at Lake of the Ozarks and spending winters in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life gathering with food and fellowship will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with a 5 p.m. service of remembrance, officiated by Rev. Tom Gearhart, followed by Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight, a volunteer organization that held a special meaning to Jerry. Last month he completed his own honor flight, accompanied by his son, Jeff.
Online condolences may be left for Jerry's family at www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019