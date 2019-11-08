Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Moreland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Moreland


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Moreland Obituary
Jerry Moreland
MORTON – Jerry M. Moreland, 72, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Jerry was born on December 26, 1946, in Peoria, the son of Richard and Ethel (Whitaker) Moreland. He married Jeri Miller in McLean, Ill., on January 31, 1969. She survives. Also surviving are son, Jeff Moreland of East Peoria, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Jerry was a US Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He worked for Central Illinois Light Co., retiring in 1999. Jerry served on the Morton Fire Department for 15 years, acting as chief for eight of those years.
He loved traveling, having visited six of the seven continents. In particular, he enjoyed his vacation home at Lake of the Ozarks and spending winters in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life gathering with food and fellowship will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with a 5 p.m. service of remembrance, officiated by Rev. Tom Gearhart, followed by Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight, a volunteer organization that held a special meaning to Jerry. Last month he completed his own honor flight, accompanied by his son, Jeff.
Online condolences may be left for Jerry's family at www.knappjohnson.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -