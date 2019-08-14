|
Jerry Pruett
EAST PEORIA - Jerry Lee Pruett of East Peoria passed away at 10:57 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 5, 1942 in Peoria the son of Lloyd and Isabelle Peterson Pruett. He married Barb Boswell on July 30, 1965.
Jerry is survived by his two daughters, Paige (Craig) Hood of Volo, IL, and Jeri (David) Kellum of East Peoria; four grandchildren, Taylor and Tori Hood, and Jorden and Jayce Lee; his former wife, Barb Pruett-Park of Morton; one brother, Kenneth (Judy) Pruett of California; many nieces and nephews; and five fur grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry was an Inspector at Caterpillar until his retirement in 1995.
He was a member of the Pekin Moose Lodge # 916.
Jerry's hobbies included, snowmobiling, riding his Harley, and attending numerous functions with his grandchildren.
Jerry was a member of St Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept.14 at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be held two hours prior.
Memorials may be made to Theresa Tracy Trot @ http:theresatracytrot.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019