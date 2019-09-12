|
Jerry R. Vanderheydt
PEKIN — Jerry R. Vanderheydt, 83, of Pekin, passed away at 10:22 PM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 16, 1935 in Peoria to Jack and Dorothy Loraine (Wald) Vanderheydt. He married Barbara Marchetti in 1980.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Jerrie LeAnn Vanderheydt, step-son, Joseph Marchetti and two brothers, Jack and Bill Vanderheydt.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara of Pekin; their nine children, Mary (Mike) Rodene of Washington, IL., Cheri (Steve) Searle of Spring Bay, IL., Joe Vanderheydt of East Peoria, John (Barb) Vanderheydt of Groveland, Jimi (Jodi) Vanderheydt of Bartonville, Brenda (Steve) Vogel of Pekin, Melissa (Tony) Baxter of East Peoria, Mike (Sheryl) Marchetti of Cedar Rapids, IA., Dede (Grant) Svendsen of Pekin, Kevin Cravens, and Carri (Steven) Blake; twenty three grandchildren, forty one great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Jerry served Tazewell County as a Deputy Sherriff and was the Chief Deputy for four of his 30 years with the department. He was very involved in Tazewell County. He served on the Democratic Central Committee for many years, part of that as Sergeant of Arms, as well as Tazewell County Democrats. He was a passionate Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Anyone he met was a friend, and he called them all "Bud".
Jerry's funeral service will be at 11 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin with Rev. Andy Brown officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15th from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at the funeral home. All Jerry's friends are invited to wear St Louis Cardinal or Chicago Bear clothing to celebrate Jerry's passion for the two teams. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Private Inurnment will be in Lakeside Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS) or Police Benevolent and Protective Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019