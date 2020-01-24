|
Jerry Terrell
WASHINGTON - Jerry R. Terrell, 60, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at his sons' residence in Washington.
He was born July 12, 1959 in Peoria to John L. and Patsy Herring Terrell. He married Ava Smith; she preceded him in death May 2, 2017. His parents and brother, Michael Terrell also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Roschelle) Smith, Brad Smith, Joshua Terrell; grandchildren, Nathan (Whitney) Nelson, Emily Smith, Ellix Smith, Amara Smith, Jade Terrell, Laila Worrell and brother, John (Mary) Terrell.
Jerry worked for Local 165. Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing his Xbox. He loved his family very much and will be greatly missed.
Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1519 Crest Drive, Peoria, IL. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020