Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
1519 Crest Drive
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Terrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Terrell


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Terrell Obituary
Jerry Terrell
WASHINGTON - Jerry R. Terrell, 60, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at his sons' residence in Washington.
He was born July 12, 1959 in Peoria to John L. and Patsy Herring Terrell. He married Ava Smith; she preceded him in death May 2, 2017. His parents and brother, Michael Terrell also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Roschelle) Smith, Brad Smith, Joshua Terrell; grandchildren, Nathan (Whitney) Nelson, Emily Smith, Ellix Smith, Amara Smith, Jade Terrell, Laila Worrell and brother, John (Mary) Terrell.
Jerry worked for Local 165. Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing his Xbox. He loved his family very much and will be greatly missed.
Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1519 Crest Drive, Peoria, IL. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -