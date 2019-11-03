|
Jesse Horn
MORTON - Jesse A. Horn, 33, of Morton passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island, Ill.
Jesse was born on March 13, 1986, in Peoria to Gary and Vicki (Lynn) Horn.
Surviving are his parents of Morton; one sister, Jennifer (Josh) Haag of East Peoria; niece and nephew, Addison and Greyson Haag of East Peoria; four uncles, Arlen (Connie) Horn, Michael (Missy) Horn, Scott (Mary) Lynn and Craig (Janine Oltjen) Lynn; several cousins; and step-grandmother, Vernetta Lynn.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Homer and Mickey Horn; maternal grandparents, Robert and Patsy Lynn; and one uncle, Kevin Lynn.
Jesse was a 2004 graduate of Morton High School and graduate of Midwest Technical Institute in East Peoria and worked as a welder.
Jesse was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend. He enjoyed every minute spent with his family. He had a passion for music and poetry and was a wonderful singer and writer.
Jesse's fun-loving personality uplifted so many. Jesse had a very strong belief in Our Lord and believed God had a plan for him. He often quoted his favorite passages from the Bible. We will always remember Jesse for the wonderful person he was and through all of the lives that he touched. He humored all of us with his quick-wit and ability to memorize movie lines from every movie he enjoyed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Morton, with Pastor Gary L. Feldman officiating, and eulogy by Joe Rogers from Teen Challenge. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, both at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teen Challenge in Pekin or Salvation Army in Davenport, Iowa.
To view Jesse's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019