1/1
Jesse Moore Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Moore Jr.
PEORIA - Master Sargent Jesse Moore Jr., 73, of Peoria, IL, passed on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 3:57 a.m.
Jesse was born on December 16, 1946, in St. Louis, MO, to Jesse Sr. and Martha L. (Jackson) Moore. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer at Caterpillar for over 30 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era and retiring as a Reservist after 20 years of service. Jesse married Erma Jean Eberhart in St. Louis, MO, on June 19, 1971. She passed away on April 1, 2019, after 48 years of marriage. He was a faithful member of Cornerstone Gospel Church.
Jesse is survived by one daughter, Kimberly (Charles) Williams; one son, Kristopher Moore; 3 grandsons, Rodney III, Ryan and Rahnell Anderson; siblings, Thelmalene Thomas, Carolyn Mounday and Frazier Bush; and other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Simons Mortuary, with a one hour visitation, beginning at 9 a.m. Bishop Joseph Johnson, Pastor of Star of Hope Full Gospel Church, and the Rev. Frances Kenon, Pastor of Cornerstone Gospel Church, will bring words of comfort. Jesse will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL, with full U.S. Army military honors. Simons Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Simons Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Simons Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simons Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved