Jesse Moore Jr.PEORIA - Master Sargent Jesse Moore Jr., 73, of Peoria, IL, passed on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 3:57 a.m.Jesse was born on December 16, 1946, in St. Louis, MO, to Jesse Sr. and Martha L. (Jackson) Moore. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer at Caterpillar for over 30 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era and retiring as a Reservist after 20 years of service. Jesse married Erma Jean Eberhart in St. Louis, MO, on June 19, 1971. She passed away on April 1, 2019, after 48 years of marriage. He was a faithful member of Cornerstone Gospel Church.Jesse is survived by one daughter, Kimberly (Charles) Williams; one son, Kristopher Moore; 3 grandsons, Rodney III, Ryan and Rahnell Anderson; siblings, Thelmalene Thomas, Carolyn Mounday and Frazier Bush; and other relatives and friends.He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Simons Mortuary, with a one hour visitation, beginning at 9 a.m. Bishop Joseph Johnson, Pastor of Star of Hope Full Gospel Church, and the Rev. Frances Kenon, Pastor of Cornerstone Gospel Church, will bring words of comfort. Jesse will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL, with full U.S. Army military honors. Simons Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.