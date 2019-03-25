|
|
Jessica Claybrook
PEORIA - Jessica Leigh Peil Claybrook, 39, of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
She was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on December 8, 1979, the first of Michael and Claudia Oberhelman Peil's five children. She accepted the Lord and was baptized when she was eight years of age at Central Christian Church in Wichita, Kansas.
Jessica's family moved to Peoria, Illinois, when she was thirteen. She demonstrated her consistent excellence as a student there, graduating as valedictorian of Peoria Christian, where she was an accomplished volleyball and basketball player. She attended Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, where she majored in biology, graduated summa cum laude in 2002, and was honored with the outstanding science student award. There, she met her husband, Bill Claybrook, and they were married the summer after her graduation. They first settled in Indianapolis and attended Faith Church Indianapolis, where they started a small group Bible study that formed friendships that continue to today.
After working one year, Jessica attended the Indiana School of Medicine, achieving an M.S. in genetic counseling with highest honors in 2005. IU Health hired her immediately after graduation, and she was one of the first professionals in IU's adult onset genetic disorder clinics. In the two years that she was able to work in that position, she used her education and natural empathy to help many.
Jessica and Bill's first child, Frederick William ("Liam") Claybrook VI, was born in 2010 in Carmel, Indiana. In 2012, the family moved to Peoria to be closer to family. While there, Jessica and Bill were active at the Redeemer Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod). They led the junior high ministry, teaching Sunday school and becoming confirmation mentors to many young people. In 2014, their second child, Isla Leanne Claybrook, was born. In 2017, the family moved back to Carmel, where they joined Cornerstone Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod).
In addition to her immediate family, Jessica is survived by her parents, Michael and Claudia Peil; siblings, Justin Peil of Denver, Colorado, Aaron Peil of Bonita Springs, Florida, Christopher Peil of Denver, Colorado, and Morgan Peil Chaney of Peoria; and grandmother, Sonya Montgomery of Tonganoxie, Kansas.
Family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday, March 29, from 1 to 2 p.m., both at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 East Main Street, Carmel, Indiana. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, at 2 p.m. at the church, with a family committal service following in Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be given to Central Indiana Life Centers, 3901 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory and read Jessica's complete obituary.
Bussell Family Funerals in Carmel, IN, is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019