Jessica Marie Sharp
PEORIA - Jessica Marie Sharp, age 42, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 2:29 p.m. at her residence.
She was born July 20, 1977 in Peoria to Sandra Sharp. She survives along with Jessica's four children: Stephen Harris, McKale Williams, Malik Williams, and Milan Williams all of Peoria, and one brother, Shane Sharp of Peoria.
Jessica was currently manager of Dotty's in Peoria.
Jessica was a loving and caring mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She had a lasting impression on everyone she met.
"…And in the end, the only thing that matters is how you treated every living thing".
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Southern Baptist Church of Creve Coeur, 349 Velde St., Creve Coeur, IL. 61610.
Online condolence can be made at www.Davison-Fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019