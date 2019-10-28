Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Southern Baptist Church of Creve Coeur
349 Velde St.
Creve Coeur, IL

Jessica Marie Sharp


1977 - 2019
Jessica Marie Sharp Obituary
Jessica Marie Sharp
PEORIA - Jessica Marie Sharp, age 42, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 2:29 p.m. at her residence.
She was born July 20, 1977 in Peoria to Sandra Sharp. She survives along with Jessica's four children: Stephen Harris, McKale Williams, Malik Williams, and Milan Williams all of Peoria, and one brother, Shane Sharp of Peoria.
Jessica was currently manager of Dotty's in Peoria.
Jessica was a loving and caring mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She had a lasting impression on everyone she met.
"…And in the end, the only thing that matters is how you treated every living thing".
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Southern Baptist Church of Creve Coeur, 349 Velde St., Creve Coeur, IL. 61610.
Online condolence can be made at www.Davison-Fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
