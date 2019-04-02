Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
PEORIA - Jessie M. Noll, 87, of Peoria passed away at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Born August 23, 1931, in Glasgow, Scotland, a daughter of Michael and Jean Murray Delacy, she married Robert Noll on April 14, 1951, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 28, 1982, in Creve Coeur.
Also preceding her in death were three sisters.
Surviving are four daughters, Anne (Jim) McCaherty of Chillicothe, Lisa Noll of Peoria, Mary Armstrong of Peoria and Amy (Dan) Kijner of Malibu, CA; four grandchildren, Julie (Joe) Battaglia of Frisco, TX, Allison Armstrong of Peoria, Hannah Kijner of Malibu, CA, and Sam Kijner of Malibu, CA; and three great-grandchildren, Jake, Brock and Elle Battaglia, all of Frisco, TX.
Jessie retired as a Real Estate Broker in 1994, working for several Peoria Realtors.
Jessie's family was her pride and joy. Nothing fulfilled her more than cooking an amazing meal for them, celebrating holidays together and summer vacations camping, boating, skiing and canoeing at Big Lake, WI.
Per her request, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers or donations, raise a glass of wine and toast to a life well lived.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
