Jewel Hardimon
PEORIA - Jewel L. Hardimon, 82, of Peoria, IL, transitioned to her heavenly home at 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her home.
Jewel was born on January 28, 1938, in Hope, Arkansas, to proud parents, Ezell and Elle (Nesbitt) Burton.
Jewel married the love of her life, Johnnie Hardimon Jr., on July 3, 1954.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Star of Hope Full Gospel Church, with a visitation one hour prior at 10 a.m. Bishop Johnson is the Pastor. Minister Deborah and the Rev. Jerry Butler will officiate. Jewel will be entombed at Parkview Mausoleum.
The full obituary may be viewed at simonsmortuary.com
