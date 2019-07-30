Home

Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Jewell A. Myers


1943 - 2019
Jewell A. Myers Obituary
Jewell A. Myers
EAST PEORIA - Jewell A. Myers, 76, of East Peoria went home to be with the Lord at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born on June 25, 1943, in Peoria to Milton and Alma (Brinker) Klockenga. She married John D. Myers on October 7, 1961, in East Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are 2 children, Greg Myers of East Peoria and Sandy (Pat) Walston of Metamora; and her sister, Helen Lykins of Washington.
She was preceded in death by 1 sister, Christine Frates.
Jewell loved fishing, gardening and her animals of all types. She was a member at Grace Presbyterian Church.
Visitation for Jewell will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, at the funeral home. The Rev. Tom Pisano will officiate. Burial will follow at Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S.
Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
