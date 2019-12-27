Home

Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Roanoke Mennonite Church
1195 County Road 1600 E
Eureka, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Roanoke Mennonite Church
1195 County Road 1600 E
Eureka, IL
Jewell M. Springer


1929 - 2019
Jewell M. Springer Obituary
Jewell M. Springer
METAMORA - Jewell M. Springer, 90, of Metamora, IL passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. She was born on Jan. 12, 1929 in Lowpoint, IL to Benjamin and Ida (Bachman) Stringer. Jewell married Simon P. Springer on July 21, 1948 in Eureka, IL. He passed away on April 1, 2010.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter David Springer, James (Debbie) Springer, and Jane (Tom) Hagan all of Metamora; five grandchildren Josh (Nikki) Springer, Justin (Kim) Springer, Sara (Justin) Dentino, Neil (Melissa) Hagan, and Natalie (Brian) Thoren; seventeen great-grandchildren; brother Ivis (Barbara) Stringer of Lowpoint, IL; and sister Lorene Dingledine of Prescott, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Steven Springer, sister Iris Page, and brother-in-law Howard Dingledine.
Jewell worked at Maple Lawn Homes as an aide and also at Roanoke Mennonite Church as church janitor, both for many years. She was a volunteer at the Et Cetera Thrift Shop in Eureka for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and birding. Jewell had a fun spirit and was a loving grandma and great-grandma.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Roanoke Mennonite Church with Pastor Jon Byler officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of her service also on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Roanoke Mennonite Church, 1195 County Road 1600 E, Eureka, IL 61530 or to Emergency 116 Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 36, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
