Jill Marie Frost
1960 - 2020
Jill Marie Frost
EAST PEORIA - Jill Marie Frost, age 60, of East Peoria passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:04 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born June 20, 1960 in Peoria to Walter and Joan (Sheley) Robison. She married James "Jim" Frost on March 22, 2002 in Pekin. He survives along with her mother of Roanoke, four children: Jennifer (Joshua) Micheletti of Metamora, Andrew (Samantha) Burmeister of Metamora, Katie (Stephenie Stotler) Weedon of Pekin, Joshua (Amy) Frost of Bloomington, seven grandchildren: Job, Alexis, Lucas, Colton, Chase, Owen, and Zeke. She is also survived by four sisters: Peg (Gene) Amigoni of Roanoke, Cathy (David) Heathcoat of Henry, Chris (Steve) Jenkins of Roanoke, Mary (Stan) Sayre of Metamora, and four brothers: John Robison of Roanoke, Ron (Cheryl) Robison of Metamora, Tom (Carol) Robison of Sauk Rapids, MN, and Roger (Julie) Robison of Loveland, CO.
She was preceded in death by her father, and one sister, Joy Robison.
Jill was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded and with COVID restrictions, a celebration of Jill's life will be at a later date. Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.
You may view Jill's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
