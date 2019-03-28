|
Jill Marie Rusk
CHILLICOTHE — Jill Marie Rusk, 58, of Crystal Lake, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home.
Born in Peoria on April 15, 1960, to Dan and Judy Vest Armstrong, she married Mark Rusk on December 23, 1978, in Chillicothe. She held a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Bradley University and a Master's in Business Administration from Northern Illinois University. Jill was a legal consultant for Consillio LLC (formerly Huron Legal) in Chicago, where she helped make legal processes more efficient.
Jill is survived by her husband, Mark; mother, Judy Armstrong of Lacon; mother-in-law Edith Rusk of Peoria; daughters Julie (Tim) Root of Glen Carbon and Jenelle Rusk of Lake in the Hills; brother Jeff Armstrong of Punta Gorda FL; grandchildren Abigail, Addison, Jace, and Holden; nieces Stephanie (Michael) Maughan and Brittany Armstrong; and nephew Dan Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her father, Dan Armstrong, and father-in-law Donald Rusk.
Funeral services for Jill will be held at 10 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the First Congregational Church in Lacon, with Reverend Peter McQueen officiating. Burial will be in the Henry City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Sunday, March 31, at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon. Memorials can be made to Cure PSP in honor of her dad, and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019