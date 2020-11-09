1/1
Jill Y. Hicks
1941 - 2020
Jill Y. Hicks
EAST PEORIA - Jill Y. Hicks, 79, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora, IL.
She was born on June 30, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Claude E. and Dorothy Y. (Albert) Rees. She married Keith Hicks on September 5, 1959, in Peoria Heights, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Keith of East Peoria; sons, Dr. Craig (Teri) Hicks of Eagle, WI, and Kevin (Annie) Hicks of Germantown Hills; daughter, Dana (Brian) Lovell of Peoria, IL; grandchildren, Alliya Hicks, Marissa Hicks, Elysa Hicks, Colin Hicks, Ian Hicks, Seth Lovell, Jessica (Dwaine) Dembry, Molly Lovell and Eric (Joy) Lovell; and great-grandchildren, Jarone and Aliviah Dembry.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack Rees.
Hers was a life well lived. She loved God and people and served them both. She loved beauty and music and laughter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the church. Burial will be in Hickory Point Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Great Oaks Community Church, 515 State Route 116, Germantown Hills, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
November 9, 2020
Jill did my grandmother's hair for many years. It was always a pleasure to be in her presence! What a sweet lady and we are so sorry to everyone who loved her.
Family of Roberta Grebner
Michaela
Acquaintance
