Jim Corns
PEORIA - James "Jim" Corns II, 66, of Peoria, formerly of Mount Prospect, passed away at 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jim was born on January 17, 1953, in Evanston, IL, to James G. and Sarah Lee Corns. He married Linda Mescha on November 18, 1973, in Evanston.
Surviving are his wife, Linda of Peoria; daughter, Kimberly (John) Walker of Washington; grandchildren, Kennedy and Taryn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sally Kempf and Ruth Gramm.
Jim worked as a meat cutter for 40 years. He retired from Dominick's and was a member of the Meat Cutter's Union. He loved to travel with his wife, and they enjoyed many trips together. He was a loving husband, dad and Poppi who will be missed.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Jim's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2019