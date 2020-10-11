1/
Jim Higdon
Jim Higdon
SAN JOSE - James "Jim" "Higgy" Higdon, 80, of San Jose passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Allen Payne will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour before the service, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery in San Jose, with military honors by the Delavan American Legion Post 382.
Memorials may be made to San Jose Fire and Rescue.
To read full obituary, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral
11:00 AM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
(309) 244-8242
