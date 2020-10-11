Jim Higdon
SAN JOSE - James "Jim" "Higgy" Higdon, 80, of San Jose passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Allen Payne will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour before the service, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery in San Jose, with military honors by the Delavan American Legion Post 382.
Memorials may be made to San Jose Fire and Rescue.
To read full obituary, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
