Jimmy D Smith, 67, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center. He was born on April 08, 1952 in Thornton, MS., to JB Green and Rosie Smith.
Jimmy was a loving, hardworking guy and everyone loved him. He could light up a party by his presence. Jimmy enjoyed drag racing and watching wrestling. He retired from Butternut Bakery after 33 years.
Jimmy leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons; Jimmy (Veverly) Smith, of Peoria, Michael (Montoya) Smith of Tampa FL., one daughter; Yolanda Wyatt of Peoria, two sisters; Heidi (Timothy) Davis, Mary Smith both of Peoria, the mother of his children Antonia Cotton, and a host of grandchildren great grandchildren and other family members and friends.
In addition to his mother Jimmy is also preceded in death by three brothers RB, Robert Smith, and Rickey Woods and one sister Vickey Woods.
Services will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11:00a.m. with visitation commencing one hour prior at St. Luke Baptist Church. Pastor Benjamin Nicks Jr. will officiate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 10 to Dec. 1, 2019